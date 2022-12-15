Henry Keultjes was a very interesting guy. He was a good man, full of ideas and energy aplenty to carry them forward. Henry had boundless ambition and a relentlessly positive attitude. Everyone who worked with him or for him was better for it. Henry loved his family, his friends and neighbors and God. Henry was not yet out of ideas but he ran out of time and passed away on December 12 at the age of 83 years.
Henry was born to Theodore Keultjes and Marie Lentjes June 5, 1939, in Zevenaar , Netherlands. He was the oldest of 5 children, three of whom survive him – Erna, Dorien, Johan. Brother Ben died in 2017. At the age of 24 Henry emigrated to the U.S. In 1971, after business ventures elsewhere, he moved to Mansfield to work with the Don Barr Company. He obtained an MBA from Capital University in 1975. He founded (1974) and operated Microdyne Company, manufacturing seating for the commercial market, until 1989. In that market he became one of the world’s leading experts in ergonomic seating. After selling Microdyne, Henry engaged in other ventures, interests and projects too numerous to mention. Henry knew a lot about a lot of things and everything about some things and was an expert “connector” – loving to and knowing how to connect people and businesses with resources they might need.
Henry is survived and missed greatly by his wife, Alicia Schulz, daughters Claire Hobson (Luke), Hannah Keultjes (James Burns), son Ted Keultjes (Davonne), grandsons Grant and Calvin Hobson, and his family in the Netherlands and the U.S.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, probably in February 2023.
Funeral home : Private Ceremony
