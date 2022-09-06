Helmut Erdmann Wiehm, 94, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep at home on August 25, 2022. He had enjoyed a full, fun-filled summer.
To plant a tree in memory of Helmut Wiehm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Helmut Erdmann Wiehm, 94, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep at home on August 25, 2022. He had enjoyed a full, fun-filled summer.
Helmut was born February 6, 1928, to German immigrant parents, Kurt and Lydia (Sietel) Wiehm. He spent the first 4 years of his life in the Tiffin/Fostoria area. The Wiehm family moved to Mansfield in 1932 when his father and uncle started working at Westinghouse. Helmut had a variety of jobs, but his favorite was driving an ice truck in Mansfield when he was 16. He learned the hard way never to leave the back doors of the truck unlatched when driving up Main Street hill with a full load of ice. He also spent many evenings at Malabar Farm playing pool with friends and Louis Bromfield.
Helmut attended Mansfield City Schools his entire life and graduated in 1946. He then attended The Ohio State University until he was drafted into the Army. He served in Japan during the Korean War. He met his wife, Anna Ruth Stahl, following his service. The two always knew how to have fun and definitely could dance! They married on July 3, 1953, and were married 67 years until her death on November 27, 2020. Helmut worked as an industrial engineer at Westinghouse for 40 years and then 7 years at Newhope Industries. Helmut was a member of the Venus Lodge #152, Free and Accepted Masons for over 60 years. He loved to play golf and was a member of the Baku Grotto Mystic Golf League for many years. He had two holes in one at Twin Lakes Golf Course, one when he was 78 and the other when he was 79. He still talked about the $300 bar bill after the first one.
Helmut and Anna Ruth loved to travel with their daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, Bob. They especially loved Hilton Head and Pacific Grove, California. They also traveled several times to Europe and were able to meet and have special memories with the German side of their family.
In October of 2018, Helmut was a part of the Columbus Honor Flight. He flew to Washington, D.C. for the day and was treated royally for his service in the military. It was a day he never forgot and loved to share.
Helmut was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for almost 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kurt and Lydia Wiehm; his daughter, Robin, in 1983; and his wife, Anna Ruth in 2020. Helmut was a caregiver for his wife the last 10 years of her life and gave her the best life she could have living with dementia.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Bob Wilson of Ashland; extended family, Pam and Mike Roth, Molly and Andrew Kessinger, and their daughters, Ellie, Sadie and Abbie, all of Upper Arlington, Ohio; and his very special friends, Gracie and Meadow.
Helmut loved to tell stories and enjoyed making everyone laugh, but most of all, he was a wonderful husband and the best father a girl could ever have.
Helmut and Anna Ruth’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.