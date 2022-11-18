Helen Rosalie (Weaver) Stockon

Helen “Rosalie” Stockon, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Arbors of Mifflin, Mansfield with her daughters, Rita and Stephanie, by her side.
Rosalie was born February 6, 1935, in Hymera, Indiana to Archie and Grace (Bush) Weaver. Rosalie worked for J.I. Case, Terre Haute, Indiana and retired many years ago when she and Sam moved to Mansfield to spend more time with their Ohio grandchildren. They returned to Terre Haute in 2000 to spend more time with grandchildren in Indiana. Rosalie enjoyed taking care of and “doing” for her family. She and Sam returned to Ohio in 2016 so they could be cared for by their family in Ohio. Rosalie was a one-of-a-kind woman who kept everyone “in line” with a few words. She worked hard at everything, laughed often, and loved her family and friends! Decorating for Christmas, the colors purple and red, dancing, watching crime shows, and giving Sam a hard time were some of her favorite things.
She is survived by her children, Rita (George) Prosser of Mansfield, Samuel (Barbara) Stockon IV of Texas, Daniel (Tammy) Stockon of Illinois, and Stephanie (Leon Bear) Strole of Florida; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Grace Weaver; stepfather, Max Turner; sister, Donna Weaver (infant); and sister, Doris Mattox.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Chad Berry officiating. Burial will follow in Lantz Cemetery.
