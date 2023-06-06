Helen M Nelson

Helen May Nelson, 89 of Galion, passed away on June 6, 2023, at Ross Heart Hospital at Wexner Medical Center.
Helen was born in Marion, OH on May 24, 1934, to Clyde and Frances (McPeek) Ward. She married Donald Nelson on September 15, 1952, they enjoyed 70 years together.
Helen worked as an Office Manager for Weithman Brothers Construction for 35 years and retired in 1965. Helen enjoyed sitting on her front porch watching the neighborhood kids play. She loved taking care of her yard and tending to her flowers. Helen was a faithful wife that always looked forward to caring for husband, Don. She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church in Galion.
Helen is survived by spouse Donald Nelson; honorary grandchildren Sydney Brown and Addisyn Brown; father of honorary grandchildren Cary Brown.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Nelson and her brother, Clyde Ward.
Friends may call on Friday June 9, 2023, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at Mark A. Schneider funeral home 303 Portland Way, Galion. A burial will take place in Iberia Cemetery.
Those wishing to share a memory of Helen or to the Nelson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Helen May Nelson.
