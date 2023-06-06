Jen_Bachelder_Helen_M_Nelson_ba373e77-95e0-45e1-a055-d798b7abae27_img

Helen M Nelson

Helen May Nelson, 89 of Galion, passed away on June 6, 2023, at Ross Heart Hospital at Wexner Medical Center.

Helen was born in Marion, OH on May 24, 1934, to Clyde and Frances (McPeek) Ward. She married Donald Nelson on September 15, 1952, they enjoyed 70 years together. 

