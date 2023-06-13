Angie_Benedict_Helen_Lucile_(Willie)_Rush-Ludwick_43d11bd9-2709-49fa-9501-c7f963f5a9c1_img

Helen Lucile (Willie) Rush-Ludwick

Helen Lucile (Willie) Rush-Ludwick, age 92, passed peacefully at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus, Ohio on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Helen was born March 3, 1931 in Bucyrus to John Benjamin Willie and Elsie May (Ferguson) Willie.  She graduated first in her class at Bucyrus High School in 1949.  Her work career began at The Swan Rubber Company in Bucyrus.  Helen later worked for The National Cash Register Company in Dayton and finally returned to the Mansfield area to work for the United Telephone Company in the area of computer analyst.  She retired from there.

