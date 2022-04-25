Helen L. (Krupp) Kurbad, 97, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio on July 19, 1924 to the late Joseph Harper and Ruth Corrine (Kline) Krupp.
Helen previously worked at North Electric in Galion. A giver at heart, she was known to donate to many organizations and programs, especially to the Peanut Butter and Jelly Program at Ontario United Methodist Church and Children’s Cupboard in Mansfield. Helen always put others above herself and took heart in showing people how much she loved, cared for and thought of them by sending birthday cards to church members or by making a phone call. Even during covid when she was house bound, remained dedicated to reaching out to people and called 3 church members a day just to check up on them. As long as she was able to, Helen would bake a cake on 9/11 every year and take it to the Ontario Fire Department to simply express her utmost respect and support to the people who sacrifice their lives for us daily.
Helen was not only a giver at heart, but was always ready with a joke. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and cherished the memories they shared together. She liked to go camping with family and made many trips out west. Helen loved reading, jigsaw puzzles and playing games, especially card games such as euchre. She was in the same card club for 70 years. Some of her other favorite games were the spoon game and Aggravation. She also loved to play Bingo at the Ontario Community Center. Helen was a member of Ontario United Methodist Church, VFW Auxiliary Post #7657 in Ontario and Jug’s Corner Grange #2680.
Many family and friends were blessed to have had Helen in their lives, and she was also blessed with special friends, Mike and Ruth Wallace and Leonard and Dorothy McBride. All the wonderful memories they all share will never be forgotten.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Linda McFarland and Debra (Rick) Mauk; grandchildren, Gregory Parman, Jonathan (Kim) Parman, Stephanie (Don) Angel, Derek (Helenea) Mauk and Andrea (Edward Akinyemi) Mauk; great-grandchildren, Haley, Kylee, Damon, Elias, Jaime, Jesse, Sisilly, Donald (Gus), Ryan and Andrew; great-great-grandchildren, Wrenlee, Zayden, Kaydenn and Rio; special niece, Lyn Fisher; and many other nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul S. Kurbad, who passed away on September 18, 2009; sister, Virginia Swanger; brothers, Harper Krupp and Kenneth Krupp; and her special pet, Cricket.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, April 29, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Christine Bell officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Peanut Butter and Jelly Program of Ontario United Methodist Church or to the Children’s Cupboard in Mansfield.
