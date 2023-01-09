Helen L. Flynn, age 85, passed away early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at Mill Creek Nursing Home in Galion, Ohio.
She was born January 22, 1937, in Waverly, Ohio, one of twelve children of the late Myrtle (Greene) and Dexter Clark. Growing up in a large family, Helen learned the joy that comes from being surrounded by those you love. She thoroughly enjoyed family events, was an excellent hostess and everyone felt welcome in her presence. Helen was a wonderful baker and cook, and canned fruits and vegetables. Her homemade noodles were the best and her potato salad was second to none.
Helen was formerly employed at Tech Form in Shelby. She enjoyed a good card game and was an avid Euchre player. Working puzzles and reading were her favorite pastimes. She was a fan of Conway Twitty music and enjoyed listening to the family sing and play music during their many get-togethers.
She is survived by a daughter, Anita (Michael) Allen; two sons, Scott (Trish) Flynn and Tim (Lisa) Flynn; two grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Savick and Jennifer (Seth) Wentz; four great-grandchildren, Derek, Matthew, Allee and Wyatt; numerous step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Flora (Bob) Finley; a brother, George (Lynn) Clark; many nieces, nephews, dear relatives and friends; and a close friend, Barb.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Odas Flynn, whom she married on June 23, 1957; a grandson, Micah Flynn; eight brothers, Harold, Charles, Herman, Carl, Grover, Russ, Donnie and Chet; and a sister, Lois.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service conducted by Pastor Greg Griffith will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park.
