Helen L. Flynn

Helen L. Flynn, age 85, passed away early Sunday morning, January 8, 2023, at Mill Creek Nursing Home in Galion, Ohio.

She was born January 22, 1937, in Waverly, Ohio, one of twelve children of the late Myrtle (Greene) and Dexter Clark. Growing up in a large family, Helen learned the joy that comes from being surrounded by those you love. She thoroughly enjoyed family events, was an excellent hostess and everyone felt welcome in her presence. Helen was a wonderful baker and cook, and canned fruits and vegetables. Her homemade noodles were the best and her potato salad was second to none.

