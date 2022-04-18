Helen Eileen Burford, age 89, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 1, 1933, in Craigsville, Indiana, to the late Esther (Furher) and Elmer Gilliom.
Helen was a kind, compassionate woman, and a great listener. Her generosity and caring knew no limits. Helen reflected and emanated the love of Christ in everything she did. She was an incredible prayer warrior and member of Faith Baptist Church. Along with her husband, Jim, she assisted with church transportation in her earlier years. Helen loved children and was involved in the children’s ministries at church.
She graduated from Springfield Township High School and married Jessie “Jim” Burford. They made a wonderful life filled with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that Helen adored. Being outdoors and tending to her plants and flowers was one of her favorite activities. Helen was an amazing baker and cook. Her baklava and cream puffs were the best! She was very artistic specializing in floral arrangements and cake decorating.
She is survived by three daughters, Shawna (Scott) Smith, Dawna (Kirt) Burton and Melody (Robert) Ruth; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Miriam) Gilliom; many nieces and nephews; and several good friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie “Jim” Burford; and five sisters, Margaret Miu, Betty Gilliom, Mary Fulk, Frances Sorg, and Dorothy Chambers.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Baptist Church or Southern Care Hospice.
