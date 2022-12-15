Carli_J._Bailey_Helen_D_Aubel-Eyler_600a44ea-9953-404c-8a85-96b5c36574f4_img

Helen D Aubel-Eyler

Helen D. Aubel Eyler, age 88, resident of Shelby passed away at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. 

Born February 14, 1934 in Shelby to Perry A. and Hessie R. (Lewis) Hall. 

