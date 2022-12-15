Helen D Aubel-Eyler Dec 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Helen D Aubel-Eyler Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helen D. Aubel Eyler, age 88, resident of Shelby passed away at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. Born February 14, 1934 in Shelby to Perry A. and Hessie R. (Lewis) Hall. A private graveside service was held at Oakland Cemetery in Shelby. In lieu of flowers, memorial expressions may made to the First Lutheran Church at 33 Broadway St. Shelby, OH 44875 or Southern Care Hospice at 2291 W 4th St. Ste G, Ontario, OH 44906.Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.Online condolences may be made at www.barkdullfuneralhome.comFuneral home : Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crematory Funeral Home Social Service Graveside Ontario Barkdull Service Oakland × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Search Don't see what you're looking for? Our search bar is optimized to find content previously posted on this page. Start Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Post Now
