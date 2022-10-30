Hazel Leora Brigner of Mansfield passed away Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at her home.
She was born January 16, 1933, in Portsmouth, Ohio, to the late William S. and Mary Elizabeth (Burton) Davis. She loved reading, especially her Bible. Hazel was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed singing. “Jesus Loves Me” and “You Are My Sunshine” were her favorites to sing to her grandchildren. Hazel was often referred to as an “angel”.
Hazel was an amazing self-taught cake decorator and won several national awards. Her skills brought her orders from Willie Nelson, Cher, and Bernadette Peters to name a few. An entrepreneur, Hazel and her husband, Paul, owned and operated Brigner’s Cake Supply where she enjoyed teaching others the skill of cake decorating. She had a passion for chocolate and ice cream-perfect compliments for a cake decorator.
Hazel is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Paul Brigner; three daughters, Paula Osborne, Tambrey Teller and Rhea (Tom) Withers; son, Paul (Hla Hla Shih) Brigner; seven grandchildren, David (Yvonne) Rentzel, Andrew (Jeana) Rentzel, Tonya (John) Guthrie, Tia (Justin) Peoples, Wynston Withers, Brandon Brigner, and Nora Brigner; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Carolyn “Sue” Sharp; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Abundant Life, 1085 Bedford Blvd., Ontario. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with her grandson, Pastor David Rentzel officiating. She will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.