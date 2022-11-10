Harry Fred “Butch” Travis, Jr., age 78, of Mansfield, died at home after an eight-month battle with cancer on Monday, November 7, 2022. Born August 24, 1944, in Mansfield, he was the son of the late Harry Fred and Erma (Longshore) Travis.
He attended Madison High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as an aircraft crew chief mechanic until 1969 when he was honorably discharged. He retired in 2006 from Smurfit Stone Container Corp. where he worked as a diesel mechanic.
Butch was dedicated to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. He always looked forward to his annual friends and family trip to Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan. He loved working on and fixing anything with a motor. In his younger years, he was an avid flat track motorcycle competitor winning several first-place trophies always using his winning #11.
Butch enjoyed mowing, relaxing on his porch swing and riding with his family in his RZR on the sand dunes. He also enjoyed running errands around town in his Smart Car.
He always liked a good practical joke and making people laugh. Butch loved a variety of music and especially loved to dance. One of the things that brought him a lot of joy was his selfless way of helping others.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Margie (Tackett) Travis, whom he married on October 16, 1970; children, Shelli Ann Travis (Robert West) of Mansfield and Steven Ted Travis (Karen Timmer) of Lawrenceville, GA. He was Papa to five grandchildren, Jeffrey Knackstedt (Ashley Patton Knackstedt), Dustin Simon (Olivia Large), Josh Timmer, Kaitlin Timmer (Kyle Dornblaser), Janna Timmer and a great-granddaughter, Allidia Knackstedt, who was the light of his life. He is also survived by his loving sister, Sally Travis of Mansfield and brother, Timothy Travis of Grove City, Ohio, along with several nieces and nephews. His niece Lori Hannan was like a second daughter to him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Walton; sister-in-law, Maureen Travis; and nephew, Rick Walton.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the caring nurses in the Infusion Center at OhioHealth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00-2:00 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm., officiated by Paul (nephew) and Kyle (great-nephew) Troupe.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
