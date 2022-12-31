Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal, 80, of Crestline passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Rick was born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1942, to the late Phillip D. McNeal Sr. and Naomi Leah (Treaster) McNeal. He married Sharon May on October 22, 1966 and she survives him.
Rick was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Galion where he was very dedicated to the Lord. He was the past president of faith friends at Faith Community and was also on the board of directors for the Noah Project. Rick was an multi-term church council member. He was dedicated to his country where he served in the United States Navy. Rick was a member of the TOPS Club Ohio OH1367. He worked for the former Caleb Smith in Galion and then at Whirlpool in Marion where he retired as an assembler. Rick enjoyed life and loved being in the outdoors with his pets and taking in all the beauty of nature, especially flowers. You would often find him tending to his garden. When time allowed, you would find Rick surfing the web on his computer.
In addition to the love of his life of 56 years, Sharon, Rick is survived by his children, Kevin (Susan) McNeal of Bucyrus, Richard (Meryl) McNeal of Streetsboro, Leann Adkins of Galion; his four-legged companion, Izzy; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Phillip (Karen) McNeal, Jr. of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip McNeal, Sr., and Naomi McNeal; sister, Sandra Young; and brother, Clay Oscar 'Bud" McNeal.
Friends may call on Friday, January 06, 2023, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church of Galion, 127 S. Columbus Street. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 6, 2023 at First Lutheran Church of Galion, Ohio with Vicar Shawn Schneider officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church of Galion, 127 S. Columbus Street, Galion, Ohio 44833.
Those wishing to share a memory of Rick or send condolences to the McNeal family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal.
