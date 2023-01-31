Harold Price

Harold V. Price, 90, of Galion passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 peacefully at home in the arms of his wife just two days before his 91st birthday after a late diagnosis of Dementia Alzheimer.
He was born January 31, 1932 in Mansfield and was the son of Henry G. and Ruby F. (Garverick) Price.
He grew up in Galion and attended Galion High School. After high school, he was drafted into the United States Army in October of 1952. Harold served two years during the Korean Conflict, was the recipient of numerous medals and was discharged in 1954 obtaining the rank of Sergeant First Class.
He worked at General Motors in Ontario as a machine operator, retiring after 49 ½ years of employment. Prior to working at General Motors, Harold worked 2 ½ years at the former Stratbury Uniform Company and 6 years at Perfection Cobey.
He was a life-member of the VFW Post 2920 of Crestline and AMVETS; was a member of the American Legion Scarbrough Post 243 of Galion and a 56 year member of the Galion Masonic Lodge 414. Harold enjoyed playing cards, going to casinos, watching westerns on TV, but most of all, tinkering in his garage, spending time on his “favorite lawn mower” and eating chicken and dumplings at the Golden Corral.
He married Julia (Snyder) Price on May 20, 1998 in Las Vegas, Nevada and they were happily married nearly 25 years. They were like “two peas in a pod!” When you saw one, you saw the other. They traveled together, laughed and loved each other for many years. Harold was a jokester, enjoyed making people laugh, spending time with his family and was a much loved man by his entire family.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by, daughter, Cheryl Craft; sons, Timothy Price, Scott (Tammy) Snyder, Rob (Jodi Wallace) Snyder and Randy (Sue Martin) Snyder; nine grandchildren, Davina (Steve) Morrison, Crystal (Richard) Vance, Troy (Amber) Snyder, Tressa (Adam) Cook, Kelsey (Josh) Davidson, Tyler (Caitlyn) Snyder, Travis (Maria) Snyder, Colten (Kourtney) Snyder and Kolby Snyder; 12 great-grandchildren, Ashton and Trevor Vance, Baylee and Peyton Snyder, Aleeah Brake, Madilyn, Jaxon and Jordan Snyder, James and Brooklyn Davidson, Weston and Luke Snyder; brother, James (Sherry) Price; sister-in-law, Deborah Boos and brother-in-law, Mark Ruby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Linn Price and two brothers, Robert and Merrill Price.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 3rd. Burial will be in Iberia Cemetery.
Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Harold Price, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
