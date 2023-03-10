Harold Lloyd Patton, age 88, resident of Shelby, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Born January 20, 1935 in Shelby, to Vinton A. and Opal E. (Pena) Patton he has been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life.
He was formerly employed as a tool and die maker with Tech Form Industries, retiring in 1990 after 37 years of service. Harold was a former member of the Shelby Eagles #763 and enjoyed wood working and doing repairs around the house.
He is survived by wife Phyllis Patton; sons Mark (Cari) Patton of Shelby, Stephen (Jessica) Patton of Shelby, David (Linda) Patton of Loveland, OH; daughter Sharon (Kenny) Potter of Toledo; step-children Kenneth (Rhonda) Ramey of Horn Lake, Mississippi, and Angela (Mark) Tedrow, of Elyria; sister, Virginia (William) Emswiler of Galion; half-brothers Robie Pena of Shelby, John (Emily) Patton of Mansfield; half-sisters Susie Kleinschmidt of FL., Donna J. Patrick of Shelby and Shirley Brooks of Shelby; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives, and two daughters-in-law, Kay Patton and Reba Ramey.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sons; Timothy Patton and James Patton; step-children Michael Ramey and Debra Lebowitz; brothers, Samuel Patton, Charles Patton, Billy Patton and Paul Patton; sister, Helen Lucille Arnold; half-brothers, Paul L. Patton, Paul E. Patton, Michael Pena, Raymond Pena, Tom Patton, and half-sisters Carolyn Rachel, Edith Carroll, and Pauline Napier.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Tuesday, March 14, 2023 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Services will be held immediately following at 11:00AM with Chaplain Reggie Cureton officiating. Interment will take place after services at Oakland Cemetery.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio at 1021 Dauch Dr., Ashland, OH 44805.
