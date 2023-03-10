Carli_Bailey_Harold_Lloyd_Patton_6415b549-e457-4305-bba8-a32914885010_img

Harold Lloyd Patton

Harold Lloyd Patton, age 88, resident of Shelby, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Born January 20, 1935 in Shelby, to Vinton A. and Opal E. (Pena) Patton he has been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life.

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Patton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.