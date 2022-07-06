Harold Henry Roth, 81, passed away at his summer home on Catawba Island, Ohio on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
Harold was born on April 19, 1941, in Mansfield, Ohio and was the son of Peter and Theresa (Schneider) Roth who had emigrated from the town of Cservenka in what is now Serbia. Harold graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1959 and proudly served in the United States Army following graduation. He spent much of his youth by his father’s side learning the baking trade, eventually co-owning a Mansfield landmark, Buckeye Bakery. His business success was fueled by his tireless work ethic and his engaging personality, kindness, and friendliness to all.
Harold married Judith Gerber on April 15, 1967, sharing 55 blessed years of marriage while creating a family legacy of time spent together skiing, boating, and enjoying many close friends. He was an accomplished skier through his late 70’s and was a founding member of both Clear Fork and Snow Trails Ski Resorts. He also was a ski instructor for many years and a lifetime National Ski Patrol member. Harold loved his time on Lake Erie both fishing and navigating his off-shore race boat, “Piece-a-Cake”. He was also a member of the Porsche Club, Power Squadron and The Elks. Food and fitness were passions as well and Harold would often be found on his workout machines or manning the grill, pizza oven and mobile donut maker.
Harold is survived by his wife, Judi, his children Dawniel (Matt) Mecurio and Rob (Marcy) Roth both of Mansfield, his grandchildren, Ryan Mecurio, Trevor Mecurio, Max Roth, and Owen Roth; his brothers Robert Roth and Earl (Jean) Roth, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his Aunt Lena and Uncle Peter Schneider, his Aunt Elizabeth and Uncle Henry Roth, and his Aunt Katherine Schneider.
Family and friends may gather from 2:00-4:00 PM on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. The memorial service will follow immediately. Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Center, 460 W. 10th Ave. Columbus, OH 43210.
