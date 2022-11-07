Harold Blanton, 72, of Mansfield, Ohio went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 31, 2022 while at home surrounded by his family. Born in Mansfield on July 30, 1950, he was the son of the late Hade and Dorothy (Tackett) Blanton.
Harold attended Crestview Schools and worked as a scrap sorter at Milliron Industries where he later retired. He was an active member of the Spoken Word and attended regularly or when he was able to. He liked listening to sermons by Brother Branham and playing guitar. A lover of the outdoors, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting.
Harold was dearly loved by many who knew him and never met a stranger. He had an outgoing personality, was a big jokester and a fun person to be around. As a firm believer of Jesus Christ, Harold was strong in his faith and shared the gospel with others any chance he had. Though stern when he needed to be, he had a big heart and loved others; he always saw the best in people. He had a heart full of compassion and care and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was humble, kind and gave generously without ever wanting anything in return. He was a true example of the love of God.
Harold married the love of his life, Judy Blanton, on August 3, 1974 in Mansfield. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved going to Pigeon Forge and made his last trip in 2020 with his family. They shared many moments of laughter and fun and the memories they had together will forever be cherished and never forgotten.
Harold is survived by his wife, Judy Blanton; children, Penny Blanton, Harold (Jessica Kinstle) Blanton and Teresa (Andrew) Morr; grandchildren, Frank (Jaci) Blanton, Austin (Tiffany) Blanton, Chelsea (Mike) Zehr, Brandon (Keara) Diebert, Gabrielle Blanton, Carter Morr, Kaelynn Morr, Dakota Blanton, Colton and Callie, and Walker Morr; great-grandchildren, Weston Blanton, Liam Blanton, Noah Blanton, Beau Carver, Jaxton Thiele, Jayla Thiele, Junior Blanton and one on the way; siblings, Sandy (Martin) Spurgeon, Phyllis McClain and Shirley Sutton; sisters-in-law, Marian Blanton, Lorie Blanton, Carolyn Blanton, Cheryl Blanton and Donna Blanton; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon (Hazel) Blanton, Thomas Blanton, Mike Blanton, Robert Blanton, Chuck Blanton and Gary Blanton.
Private services were held for the family. Arrangements were made with Snyder Funeral Home.
Funeral home : Snyder Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.