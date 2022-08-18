Harley J. D. Murnahan

Mansfield, Harley James Davis Murnahan, 33, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital unexpectedly.
Harley was born July 26, 1989, in Mansfield, to Faunita Murnahan and the late John Nixon. He made Mansfield his home.
Harley was funny at times and could make a whole room laugh.
He leaves to cherish in his memory his mother, Faunita (Randy Heater) Murnahan, of Mansfield; sister, Chantilly Murnahan, of Mansfield; a son, Harley Murnahan Jr.; two daughters, Faunita Murnahan and Aryan Murnahan; with another on the way with longtime girlfriend, Katlynn; nephews, Jeffrey Clay and Tyler Clay; niece, Malaijiha Clay; a host of relatives and friends.
He preceded in death by his father, grandparents. Jeff and Betty Murnahan; uncles, Jeff Murnahan, Jim Arnett, Richard Troyer, Mike Murnahan; aunts, Terrie Matthews, Elizabeth Poitra; cousins, Tasha Carter, Jeff Walters, Randi Murnahan, and Nish Hammond, and Shane Matthews; brother-In-law, Jeffrey Clay.
The calling hours will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 6 – 8 pm, and the services will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11 pm, with Pastor Hank Webb officiating. The burial will follow at Mansfield Cemetery Association LLC.
The family has entrusted Small’s Funeral Services with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.