Harlan E. Thompson, age 70, of Mansfield, Ohio went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Harlan was born June 8, 1952, the son of the late Gerald and Wilma Thompson, also of Mansfield. Harlan served in the United States Navy and worked as a precision machinist in the Richland County area.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joann (Pfeifer) Thompson. The couple were active in their church, Mansfield Baptist Temple, where they sang in the choir and served in various capacities. Harlan and Joann lovingly raised three children: Heather (Tim) Nicol of Mansfield, Ohio; Greg (Jaimie) Thompson of Springfield, Ohio; and Stephanie (Michael) Weathers of Greenville, South Carolina. Grandchildren include Nathan, Anna, Joshua, and Abigail Marks; Carter Thompson; and Ashton and Hayden Weathers. Harlan will also be remembered by his daughter Grace Jokela of Dresden, Germany. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Verne (Patty) Thompson of Mansfield and nieces, Ashley (Brian) White and Jennifer (Preston) Young as well as seven great nieces and great nephews. His sister-in-law, Sheryl Pfeifer of Grand Prairie, Texas considered him a brother, not just a brother-in-law.
Harlan enjoyed camping, singing with the Fun Center Chordsmen of Mansfield in the early 1980s, fishing with his dad and brother at Lake Erie, helping his children with DIY projects, riding on the bike trail with his grandkids, and watching old Western movies. Harlan loved learning and frequently watched the History Channel on TV. He enjoyed gardening and was a proficient handyman. He willingly gave of his time, talents, and treasures to the Lord and others.
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Robert J. Kurtz officiating. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville, OH 44273.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.