Halley G. Weaver of Mansfield passed away on May 17, 2022, at age 78 after a battle with brain cancer. His whole life revolved around his love of sports and his family.
Halley graduated from Perry High School in Perry, Ohio, in 1962, where he participated in football, basketball, and track. He also played baseball in the summer. He was inducted into the Perry High School All Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. Halley was President of his Senior Class.
He went to Ohio North University in 1966 where he played football for the Polar Bears receiving the NAIA All District 22 Defensive Left Back Award in 1965. He was a lifetime member of the N Men Club.
After receiving his degree in education from ONU, he taught for 32 years in the Mansfield City School System. Most of those years were in the Special Education Department at Mansfield Senior High School. Halley coached football and track for the Tygers. The last three years of his football coaching career were at Lexington High School where he was part of the coaching staff for the team on which his younger son played.
Always looking for his next sports adventure, Halley followed his older son’s football career at ONU. Then he changed his allegiance to Canton McKinley as he followed his older son’s football and wrestling coaching career. Most importantly, he was a die-hard Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan his entire life.
Halley worked the Mehock Relays for many years as well as the J.C. Gorman Wrestling Tournament as the announcer for over 50 years. He felt honored to have the annual Outstanding Volunteer Award named after him.
Halley was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dorothy (Compton) Weaver, and his older brother, Edward Weaver. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandy (Westfall) Weaver; brother, Terry and sister-in-law Christine; son, Chad and daughter-in-law Stacey; granddaughters, Brooke and Halley; son, Jeremy and daughter-in-law Lisa; grandson Jacob and granddaughters, Kailyn and Kara.
Respecting Halley’s wishes, there will be no viewing. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
