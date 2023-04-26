Eric_Sparks_Guy_Bundy_7dd74925-efed-4652-8dab-57a586963cbb_img

Guy Bundy

Guy Bundy, 64, of Galion passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield.

Born August 29, 1958 in Ironton, he was the son of Jack Bundy and Barbara Ann (Walters) Jenkins.   He married Judy Lynn (Howell) Bundy on August 27, 1977 and they enjoyed 45 years together.

