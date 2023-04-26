Guy Bundy, 64, of Galion passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield.
Born August 29, 1958 in Ironton, he was the son of Jack Bundy and Barbara Ann (Walters) Jenkins. He married Judy Lynn (Howell) Bundy on August 27, 1977 and they enjoyed 45 years together.
Guy was a welder for Broshco Fabricated Products of Jay Industries in Mansfield and was a former member of Galion Moose 303. He liked hunting, fishing, model cars and enjoyed sports, especially The Ohio State University Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and following the Ironton Fighting Tigers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Tammy (Erin O’Brien) Bundy of Columbus, Angela (Steve) McKay of Mansfield and Lea (Derek) Beck of Galion; sisters Vicky Nelson of Galion and Judy Rae Speakman of Galion and brother Mark Jenkins of Willard.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by step father Lawrence “Gene” Jenkins who raised him.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Elder Buddy Walters officiating.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Guy Bundy, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
