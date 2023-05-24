Gregory A. Clagg

LEXINGTON: Part of Greg Clagg’s untethered talent was his courage to try anything. The winds of enthusiasm carried him – and he lived with gusto. Greg’s creativity molded his beautiful soul and free spirit.
Greg passed Monday, May 22, 2023 from Avita Ontario Hospital following a sudden illness. He was 46.
Born Gregory Allen Clagg September 28, 1976 in Mansfield to parents Kenneth W. and Paula M. (Walter) Clagg, he was graduated from Lexington High School and Pioneer Career and Technology Center in 1995 with a degree in culinary arts. He attended both Hocking Technical College and North Central State College.
Remembered for his boisterous – even bombastic – personality, Greg’s talent ran a gamut from culinary skills (he created recipes and full menus) to welding (he held two welding certifications). He was employed as a cook, a restaurant manager, and a welder in area shops. For a time he even welded hydraulic cylinders.
His small frame belied his LARGE personality! Renowned for wearing short pants year round, Greg could brighten up the tenor of any room. With a mind like a sponge, Greg learned cooking from his grandmother Irene Clagg, courage from his “Normandy-storming” grandfather Thurman “Gene” Clagg, and most everything else from his father (squirrel hunting, mechanics, handyman, and plumbing).
Greg embraced a spontaneous ride through life – it was his authentic and natural plan to live.
He is survived by sons Caleb Clagg and Dylan Clagg both of Shelby; his parents Ken and Paula Clagg of Mansfield; a sister Michelle (William) Luckey of Dayton; nephew and nieces Will, Maya, Maggie, and Kennedy Luckey; aunts, uncles and cousins; along with the partner he did life with Pam James of Lexington.
The Clagg family will receive friends Tuesday, May 31, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Lexington Avenue Snyder Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Heaton will officiate. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, and as a nod to Greg’s love for dogs, contributions in his memory may be made to the Richland County Humane Society.
Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Clagg family. Share a message of support with them – and watch Greg’s tribute video – online at: SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Funeral home : Snyder Lexington Avenue Family Owned Funeral Home
