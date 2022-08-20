Grant Alexander Paul Clinton

Grant was born on July 11, 2006 in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the son of Stephen and Danielle Clinton. Grant attended Cypress High School where he would have graduated this year, and previously attended Madison Schools. Since 14 years of age, Grant worked at Dominos Pizza where many would say he was great at what he did. Grant was a good-hearted person and always willing to help out, at least until he became a teenager, though he would still help but complaining the whole time. Grant loved to eat and was always thinking about his next meal while he was still eating. He loved to cook and often cooked for us plenty of times. He enjoyed riding four wheelers and dirt bikes, playing airsoft guns, hanging with his brothers, Gavin and Gabe, and his “bros”, loved to paint, wresting with his cousins, and playing his play station. He always loved his blankets and his fans when he was sleeping.
He leaves behind his parents; his brothers, Gavin (Ady Baker) Clinton and Gabriel (Aly Lookabaugh) Owens, who have a son on the way, Gabriel Alexander Owens; his special niece, Gabriella Baker; his nephew, Elijah Hesselden; his grandparents, Sidney and Cynthia Ramey; his aunt, Alaina (Scott) Sterken; his cousins, Jael and Silas Sterken, Bailee Fliger, Elijah Coltin Risner, and Rory Woodruff; his great-grandmother, Carolyn Molihan; his great-aunt, Janis Risner; his great-uncle, John Molihan; his great-great aunts, Marg Clinton and Sandy Montgomery; his special bros, Dylan, Garrett, Malachi, Grayson, Brody, and Gabe; and many extended aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Franklin Church Cemetery.
