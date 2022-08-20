Werner-Gompf_Funeral_Service,_ltd._Grant_Alexander_Paul_Clinton_daf8b009-7972-4459-a451-c4391b69eca2_img

Grant Alexander Paul Clinton

Grant Alexander Paul Clinton, 16, of Mansfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Grant was born on July 11, 2006 in Mansfield, Ohio.  He was the son of Stephen and Danielle Clinton. Grant attended Cypress High School where he would have graduated this year, and previously attended Madison Schools.  Since 14 years of age, Grant worked at Dominos Pizza where many would say he was great at what he did.   Grant was a good-hearted person and always willing to help out, at least until he became a teenager, though he would still help but complaining the whole time.  Grant loved to eat and was always thinking about his next meal while he was still eating.  He loved to cook and often cooked for us plenty of times.  He enjoyed riding four wheelers and dirt bikes, playing airsoft guns, hanging with his brothers, Gavin and Gabe, and his “bros”, loved to paint, wresting with his cousins, and playing his play station.  He always loved his blankets and his fans when he was sleeping.

