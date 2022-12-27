Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Gordon_"Bud"_Howard_acbcc472-39e7-4224-a29f-2f926a914c20_img

Gordon "Bud" Howard

Mansfield: Gordon “Bud” Howard, age 72, passed away on December 21, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield following a brief illness.

He was born on February 6, 1950 to parents Gordon M. and Mary (Wagner) Howard in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from high school, he went on to serve his country in the US Army.

To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Howard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.