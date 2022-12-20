Glen E. Shifley, Sr.

Glen Eugene Shifley, Sr., 87, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace assisted living after a long battle with Parkinsons and Dementia with his sons by his side.
Glen was born in Chatfield on April 12, 1935, to the late Earl and Bertha (Klahn) Shifley. On December 21, 1956, he would marry Mary (Argo) Shifley, and she would proceed him in death on April 21, 2009.
Glen was a 1953 graduate of Galion High School. After High School, Glen would serve in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957 to 1961. Glen would work for Carter Machine from 1953 until 1971 when he and his brother Arvin would branch out and start their own company, A&G Mfg. Glen worked until his health no longer would allow him, even then he would have Mike take him to the shop in the morning, and Glen Jr. would take him home in the evenings.
If he was not working, Glen enjoyed golfing, fishing, and restoring old TR3 Triumphs, most of his restoration jobs were passed along to his grandchildren. Glen was a member of the Galion Country Club, Galion Elks Lodge BPOE #1191 where he was the past Exalted ruler, the Loyal Order of Moose #303 Galion, and Oliver Lodge #447, Scottish Rite, and Aladdin Temple Shiners.
Glen is survived by his sons: Glen (Tammy) Shifley, Jr., of Galion and Michael (Monica) Shifley of Galion; siblings: Arvin Shifley of Lexington and Rosemary Smith of Virginia; grandchildren: Nichole Unger, Nathaniel (Kayla) Shifley, Daniel (Stacy) Shifley, Meredith Shifley and Caroline Shifley; and great-grandchildren: Jimmy and Mason Unger, Tsula Unger Patterson, Grayson, Reed, Dexter and Scarlett Shifley.
In addition to his parents and wife, Glen was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
The Shifley family would like to thank the nurses at Magnolia Terrace and the Hospice nurses for their dedicated care of Glen.
The Shifley family will observe private family services with Rev. Paul Walter officiating, and burial at Fairview cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Dementia Foundation in Glen’s name.
Those wishing to share a memory of Glen or send condolences to the Shifley family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Glen Eugene Shifley, Sr.
Funeral home : Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; Galion
