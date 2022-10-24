Gizella Valeria Knefely Kinke

Gizella Valeria Knefely Kinkel, 91, passed away October 22, 2022. Gizie was born June 9, 1931 in Hungary to Anthony and Julia Knefely who emigrated with her to the United States in 1938. She attended Mansfield Senior High School and graduated in 1949 as Valedictorian. After graduating from Wittenberg University in 1953, Gizie worked with her parents at their business, the Knefely Travel Bureau. Always fiercely independent, Gizie traveled around the world on her own, almost unheard of for a woman in 1956.
In 1958, Gizie married Walter J. Kinkel and enjoyed 56 years together until his death in 2014. While raising their family, Gizie was active with the Mansfield Art Center, League of Women Voters, Wednesday Study Club and Pleasant Valley Garden Club. Her many friends enjoyed Gizie’s love of parties and entertaining.
Gizella is survived by her daughter, Ruth Cropper; her son, John (Jenelle) Kinkel; and grandchildren, Julia Cropper and Nicholas Kinkel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; and her parents.
There will be no services. The family wishes to thank Southern Care Hospice for their exceptional guidance and Mansfield Memorial Home for the excellent care Gizie received there. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Mansfield Memorial Home and the Mansfield Art Center.
The Diamond Street home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
