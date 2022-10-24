Angie_Benedict_Gizella_Valeria_Knefely_Kinke_66df4b7c-b9f7-4661-a2d8-a3981ba9deb1_img

Gizella Valeria Knefely Kinkel, 91, passed away October 22, 2022.  Gizie was born June 9, 1931 in Hungary to Anthony and Julia Knefely who emigrated with her to the United States in 1938.  She attended Mansfield Senior High School and graduated in 1949 as Valedictorian.  After graduating from Wittenberg University in 1953, Gizie worked with her parents at their business, the Knefely Travel Bureau.  Always fiercely independent, Gizie traveled around the world on her own, almost unheard of for a woman in 1956.

 

