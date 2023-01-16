Germaine M. Monachino, 97, formerly of Mansfield passed away January 13, 2023 at Jennifer Gardens in Port Richey, Florida.
Germaine was born September 25, 1925 in France to Joseph and Marie (Decker) Faust. She married James Monachino in 1944 and emigrated to the United States. Germaine was a talented seamstress and dressmaker, creating clothing both professionally and for her family. For many years she worked in the alteration department at the H.L. Reed Company. Germaine volunteered at Mansfield General Hospital and was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was a wonderful cook and hostess, providing elegant meals for the holidays and numerous special occasions.
Survivors include her children Rosemarie Owen of Florida, Paul (Laura) Monachino of Perrysburg; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband James and son-in-law Marvin Owen.
Visitation will take place at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, on Thursday from 4 – 7pm with a vigil prayer service at 6:30pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00am Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
