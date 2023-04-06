Gerard "Jerry" Bradner

Gerard J. Bradner ("Jerry") passed away on April 1 in Mansfield, OH. He was a native Toledoan, a proud U.S. Army veteran, and a gifted teacher for the Diocese of Toledo for 28 years, connecting with his students and inspiring them to lead lives of faith and service.
Born June 29, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio, to Joan and Robert Bradner, he was the youngest of five children and the only son. Jerry graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School and The University of Toledo, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree. During college he joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and upon graduation, was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, branched in the Ordnance Corps. After graduating from Airborne School at Ft. Benning, GA, Jerry served four years active duty in Europe, eventually earning the rank of Captain. He returned to the United States and joined the 983rd Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve in Toledo. While in the 983rd he commanded the Headquarters and Support Company.
Jerry earned a Master's Degree in Secondary Education from the University of Toledo and taught at Owens Technical College and The Community Technical College of The University of Toledo. In 1993, he accepted a position at St. Peter's High School in Mansfield, OH teaching upper-level math. It was at St. Peter's that he found his calling, making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students, many of whom said that math was a mystery to them until they had Mr. Bradner for their teacher. He was never too busy to tutor a student who was struggling and came to the empty classroom during the COVID shutdown to teach virtually. When he retired from teaching in 2022, his social media lit up with tributes from former students, families, and staff.
Jerry had an easy, non-assuming way, and volunteered many hours at St. Peter's as well as helping out his parents, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed DIY woodworking projects and spending time with his best buddies, Ernie, Sadie and Patty, dogs he rescued over the years from the local animal shelter. After his father moved to Mansfield late in life, Jerry visited him daily and they were frequent customers at local restaurants.
Jerry is survived by his three sisters, Kathleen Penske (Houston TX), Karen Rolandelli (Greensboro, NC), Eileen Bradner (Arlington VA), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Dougherty Bradner, father, Robert James Bradner, and sister, Elizabeth Kunkel, (Chicago, IL).
A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Mansfield, OH, on April 19, 2023 at 11:00am, with visitation in the church one hour prior from 10:00 - 11:00am. Interment of the ashes will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio, that day at 2:45 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Msgr. Edward C. Dunn Foundation, for the Bradner Family Fund for Educational Excellence, St. Peter's High School, 104 W. First St., Mansfield, OH 44902, or online at: https://www.msgrdunnfoundation.org/donate-to-the-foundation/ ("MDF Bradner Family Fund for Educational Excellence" in drop down menu); the Richland County Dog Warden's Office & Shelter, 810 Home Rd. N., Mansfield, OH; or the Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH.
The family would like to thank the St. Peter's family for their unending friendship and support over the past 30 years that Jerry has been on the faculty and in Mansfield. Further, the family appreciates Jerry's caregivers at Mansfield Memorial Homes and Arbors at Mifflin, who made these past months so comfortable for him.
Herlihy Funeral Home of Mansfield, OH is privileged to serve this family. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at herlihyfh.com.
