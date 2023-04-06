Terri_Herlihy_Gerard_"Jerry"_Bradner_e56d3f65-2e20-4399-9037-996cb1c8f017_img

Gerard "Jerry" Bradner

Gerard J. Bradner ("Jerry") passed away on April 1 in Mansfield, OH. He was a native Toledoan, a proud U.S. Army veteran, and a gifted teacher for the Diocese of Toledo for 28 years, connecting with his students and inspiring them to lead lives of faith and service.

Born June 29, 1963, in Toledo, Ohio, to Joan and Robert Bradner, he was the youngest of five children and the only son. Jerry graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School and The University of Toledo, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.  During college he joined the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and upon graduation, was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, branched in the Ordnance Corps.  After graduating from Airborne School at Ft. Benning, GA, Jerry served four years active duty in Europe, eventually earning the rank of Captain.  He returned to the United States and joined the 983rd Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve in Toledo.  While in the 983rd he commanded the Headquarters and Support Company.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerard Bradner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.