Gerald Robert Stanger, 79, passed away on April 13, 2022, at Grant Hospital in Columbus Ohio after a short illness.
A usually soft-spoken man with a smile and laugh that endeared him to those who knew him. Gerald was born October 7th, 1942 in Perrysville Ohio to Joseph and Bernice (Hall) Stanger. He was a 1960 graduate of Loudonville High School. He was a member of the FFA and a lifelong farmer.
In 1966 he married his sweetheart Ruth (Strausbaugh) Stanger, who he lovingly referred to as Mother Nature. Together they worked the family farm and tended a garden that they generously shared.
He was a National Guard member for 6 years and worked at the Flxible Company. He worked at the General Motors, Ontario plant for 36 years before retiring.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; their 4 children; Jackie (Bill) Reed, Jim (Tonya) Stanger, Chris Stanger, Cindy (Brad) Rall; 8 grandchildren; Tim, Tiffany, Nick, Ashley, Emily, Abby, Nate, and Anna; 2 great-grandsons; brother Gene (Bonnie) Stanger; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Glenna Tzagournis and his brother Stan Stanger.
He will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
Gerald’s family will receive friends on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. in the Snyder Funeral Home- Lindsey Chapel, Loudonville. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church, 132 N. Wood Street, Loudonville, with Father John Mulhollan officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery along with Military Honors by the Loudonville American Legion and the Perrysville VFW.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Perrysville Fire Department or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Snyder Funeral Home-Lindsey Chapel is honored to serve Gerald’s family and encourages you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.