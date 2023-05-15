Gerald M. Shaffer, age 71, of Bellville, Ohio passed away on April 21, 2023 following an extended illness. On September 24, 1952, he was born in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Paul and Lottie (Goodwin) Shaffer.
He was a live long resident of Bellville, and graduated from Clearfork High School. A knowledgeable many in numerous areas, Gerald was into farming, landscaping, gardening, as well as driving a semi-truck, tractor pulling, and repairing/restoring all farm equipment big and small. He also loved to auctions and hunting mushrooms.
He served in the US Navy. Gerald had many stories to tell, and always loved to tell jokes. His family was with him while he transitioned to his new home where there is no more sorrow or pain. We will miss him.
Gerald is survived by his son Dan Shaffer, grandchildren Preston and Taesen Shaffer, brothers Steve (Judy) Shaffer of Lexington, Kentucky, Larry (Phyllis) Kilgore of Medina, Ohio, sisters La Donna Sparks of Bellville, Ohio, and Pat Elrod of Marysville, Ohio, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Juanita (Kilgore) Shepherd, brother Roger Kilgore, and nephew John Paul Shaffer.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday 20, 2023 at 1 pm in the Bellville Cemetery.
Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Gerald’s family and encourage you to share a fond memory or leave a message of condolence on his website obituary page at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
