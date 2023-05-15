Snyder_Funeral_Homes_Gerald_M._Shaffer_5a19ee3d-de78-46fa-b0dd-911a028e64a5_img

Gerald M. Shaffer

Gerald M. Shaffer, age 71, of Bellville, Ohio passed away on April 21, 2023 following an extended illness. On September 24, 1952, he was born in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Paul and Lottie (Goodwin) Shaffer.

He was a live long resident of Bellville, and graduated from Clearfork High School. A knowledgeable many in numerous areas, Gerald was into farming, landscaping, gardening, as well as driving a semi-truck, tractor pulling, and repairing/restoring all farm equipment big and small. He also loved to auctions and hunting mushrooms.

