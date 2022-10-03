Gerald A. Hawk

Gerald Arden Hawk, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home.
Born April 13, 1936, in Shelby, to Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Gerald was the first person in Shelby to receive a State Farmer Degree and was a veteran of the United States Army. Gerald was a mail carrier in Shelby and Ashland for 36 years. He also delivered the Ashland Times Gazette on a motor route for 20 years, as well as farming part-time for over 25 years.
Gerald was a member of the 400 Club, First United Methodist Church in Shelby, Shelby Council of Churches, and served on the Park Village Board for 14 years. Gerald loved to help others and volunteered his time with Hospice of North Central Ohio and delivering Meals on Wheels (MOW) since 2003. He had helped organize drivers and took phone calls for MOW. He loved watching sports and, most of all, spending time with his family and playing cards with his beloved wife Joyce, which he did until his passing.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Marie (Kuhn) Hawk, whom he wed June 5, 1960; four children Sherry Gale of Dayton, OH, Scott (Gina) Hawk of Lewis Center, OH, Roger Hawk of Miami, FL, Ruth (Matt) Watts of Shelby; seven grandchildren, Greg Hawk, Tim (Grace) Hawk, Teresa Hawk, Katherine (Jacob) Kinder, Kevin Gale, Keith Gale, Brady Watts; and one great-grandchild, J.J. Kinder.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Russell (Florence) Hawk, Richard (Nancy) Hawk, Orin (Millie) Hawk; sisters, Ila (Horace) Cooke, Ada Hammer, Martha (Delmar) Adkins, Laura Dent and Mary Ann (George) Danas.
Friends may visit at the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 18 S. Gamble St., Shelby, OH 44875 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will then take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church with his daughter, Rev. Sherry Gale, officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of North Central Ohio at 1021 Dauch Dr., Ashland, OH 44805.
