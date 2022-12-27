George "Snap" A. Deskins

George A. Deskins, aka “SNAP”, 41, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
George was born on June 24, 1981, in Columbus, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel (Vian) Deskins; four children, Erin (25) and Kahliya (his granddaughter), George (23), Mason (20), and Malakai (19); his parents, George “Buster” and Penny (Oliver) Deskins; siblings, Andrea (Matt) Bright Russell, Tim Deskins, and Jessica (John) Bishop; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George lived his life through loving and protecting those close to him. He cherished his time with his granddaughter, Kahliya, the light of his life, and taught her songs and all about superheroes. His family was his dearest asset. All of those who knew him, loved him. He spent six seasons with Blood Prison as actor, zone leader, and acting coach. Blood prison became family, and he loved them all. George was an international independent recording artist that found his passion and drive creating music that he loved to share. Music was his bond to his close friends, and he will be sorely missed.
Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Hank Webb officiating.
