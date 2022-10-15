George Frederick Diez of Mansfield passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at the age of 90.
Born January 6, 1932, in Wheeling, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Bernhardt and Lillian (Colmar) Diez. George graduated from Warwood High School in 1950 where he played football and baseball, and West Virginia University in 1955. Shortly thereafter, he joined the US Air Force serving in North Africa and Casablanca, and was discharged in 1957 as a Captain.
George was formerly employed with Wheeling Steel, Empire Detroit Steel, Mansfield General Hospital, Peoples Hospital, Aaron David Realty and Hal Maxfield Real Estate. His passion was restoring old cars. George played tennis from the age of 12 and won many trophies. He had a musical side and enjoyed playing in the high school and college bands and Grefers Band in Mansfield.
He was a member of B.P.O.E. Elks Club, DeMolay International, Free and Accepted Masons, Shriner’s Club, Kiwanis and the Mansfield Liederkranz.
George is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Brigitte Brauchler Diez; son, Doug (Kelly) Diez of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren, Oliver, Eva, Mia and Evan Diez; and two stepchildren, Charles and Brian Brant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Diez.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Christine Bell officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail.
