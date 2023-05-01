Gary Wayne Parrish, age 67, of Tiro, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Born August 23, 1955, in Anstead, WV, to the late Ivan and Evelyn (Legg) Parrish, he had been a Tiro resident since 1995. Gary was a mechanic and a stay-at-home-dad who loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Always the fixer, he could often be found working on his daughter's cars or helping those he loved with any number of projects. It was often said in the family that, "if no one else can figure it out, Papa can!" Gary wasn't all work and no play, though. He was also a light-hearted man who would play with and tease his grandchildren and great-grandchildren any chance he got. He enjoyed fishing, reading, playing darts, and horse shoes as well.
Gary met his beloved wife, Anna (Fix), in 1991 and they wed on July 7, 2011; she survives in Tiro. Additional survivors include three children, Gary Parrish II of Mansfield, Christina Moore of Mansfield, and Danielle Keller of Tiro; five grandchildren, Senica, Nathanael, Tyler (Carsyn), Mikaila, and Nicholas; six great-grand babies with another on the way; two siblings, Tina (Rick) Clapper of FL, and Timothy (Brenda) Parrish of Shelby; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Marjorie Fix of Shelby; and sisters-in-law, Diana (Steve) Andrews of Crestline, and Debbra Allamon of Mansfield, and Margarie Parrish of Shelby; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives that will cherish his memory.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Keller; brother, Ron Parrish; sisters, Vickie Harding, and Karen Keller; and a brother-in-law, Tommy Fix.
A memorial service for Gary will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Grace Point Church, 383 Portland Way North, State Route 598, Galion, OH 44833. The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with their arrangements.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Barkdull Funeral Home, PO Box 644 Shelby, OH 44875.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.