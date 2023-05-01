Whitley_Ramey__Gary_Parrish_b77c3516-78b9-4284-b888-5bbebc0f8784_img

Gary Parrish

Gary Wayne Parrish, age 67, of Tiro, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 30, 2023. 

Born August 23, 1955, in Anstead, WV, to the late Ivan and Evelyn (Legg) Parrish, he had been a Tiro resident since 1995. Gary was a mechanic and a stay-at-home-dad who loved nothing more than spending time with his family. Always the fixer, he could often be found working on his daughter's cars or helping those he loved with any number of projects. It was often said in the family that, "if no one else can figure it out, Papa can!" Gary wasn't all work and no play, though. He was also a light-hearted man who would play with and tease his grandchildren and great-grandchildren any chance he got. He enjoyed fishing, reading, playing darts, and horse shoes as well. 

