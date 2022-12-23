Gary Nikolaus

Gary Allen Nikolaus, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Brookwood Place Assisted Living. He was born in Mansfield on January 10, 1948, to the late Robert and Maxine (Ryder) Nikolaus.
After graduating from Madison High School, Gary attended The University of Akron and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He went on to obtain his CPA license and worked 32 years for the IRS before retiring in 2004. In his free time, you could usually find him in the bleachers or a lawn chair at a park or court watching a sporting event, or at the Madison summer baseball and softball park where he served as treasurer for 13 years. He was also a member and frequent visitor of the Grace Street VFW, Sons of Herman, and Moose.
Gary was a great guy with a dry sense of humor, especially with his close friends. He cherished the gift of friendship, and his door was always open for friends to come and have a cold beer. He loved the outdoors, especially anything to do with a beach. In his earlier years, he enjoyed camping and fishing at Lake Erie. Once retired, he and his wife Connie loved to travel, especially to their two favorite destinations, Cape Cod and Charleston, SC.
The special memories and moments of laughter shared with Gary will live forever in the hearts of those he loved most. His witty sense of humor and love for his family and friends will never be forgotten. He had a great influence on his family and his spirit will live on through them.
Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie (Bechtel) Nikolaus, whom he met in 1st grade; sons, Michael (Marty) Nikolaus and Brian (Kari) Nikolaus; grandchildren, Ella, Jacob and Ashley; and brother, Robert (Gaydine) Nikolaus.
In addition to his parents, Robert and Maxine Nikolaus, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Nikolaus.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Life Celebration Reception Center, 129 South Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
