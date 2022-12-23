Hope_Hensley_Gary_Nikolaus_cdcec1dc-1a71-4e98-8dd3-975022cd2fd8_img

Gary Allen Nikolaus, 74, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Brookwood Place Assisted Living.  He was born in Mansfield on January 10, 1948, to the late Robert and Maxine (Ryder) Nikolaus.

After graduating from Madison High School, Gary attended The University of Akron and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He went on to obtain his CPA license and worked 32 years for the IRS before retiring in 2004. In his free time, you could usually find him in the bleachers or a lawn chair at a park or court watching a sporting event, or at the Madison summer baseball and softball park where he served as treasurer for 13 years.  He was also a member and frequent visitor of the Grace Street VFW, Sons of Herman, and Moose.

