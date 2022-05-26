Gary Craft Sr., 73, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 19, 1948 in Olive Hill, Kentucky to Sherman and Geneva (Hall) Craft Sr.
Gary was a member of Laborers International Union of North America Local 1216 for 14 years, and a member of International Union of Operating Engineers for 25 years. His family was very important to him, and he was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather. He was known in the CB Radio community under the handles “Grizzy Bear” and “Old Man 68”. He enjoyed fishing and drag racing.
Gary is survived by his wife, Rachel (McDaniel) Craft; his children, Gary (Julie) Craft Jr., Tammy Harsh, and Jerihmai Craft; his grandchildren, Jessica (Daniel) Cavanaugh, Kimberlie (Devin) Cain, Sarah Craft, Jerihmai (Tara) Craft, Drew (Sydney) Harsh, Athena Craft, Connor Craft, and Abigail Craft; his great-grandchildren, Rylee, Jerihmai James II, Lacey, Henry, Madeline, Scarlett, Eleanor, Noah, Jackson, Shepard, and one on the way; his brothers, Rex, Chester and Sherman Craft; his sisters, Marie Wilburn and Reta Craft; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his siblings, Clide Craft, Sherman Bud Craft Sr., Barbara Sue Craft, Johnny David Craft Sr., and Elwood Craft.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am -12:00 pm on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond Street. Pastor Lowell Spencer will officiate the funeral service immediately beginning at 12:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
