Garry “Buddy” Eugene Plew, 60, of Ashland, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at UH Parma Medical Center. He was born on July 29, 1961 to the late Benjamin and Arleen “Jackie” (Finnerty) Plew and raised in Mansfield, Ohio before later moving to Ashland. Garry was a 1979 graduate of Madison High School and worked as a forklift operator at MTD in Shelby.
Garry was adventurous and forged his own path in life. Though a private man and quiet at times, he was also full of energy and the life of the party. He was family oriented and had a good sense of humor, sharing many laughs and wonderful memories with his family and friends. Enjoying the time spent with family, playing with his grandkids he loved the most. He was a collector of eccentric things and loved the outdoors, especially camping.
Garry is survived by his wife, Carla (Sage) Plew, three sons and two daughters, Justin Plew, Amber (Jeff) Alfrey, Adam Bond, Travis Plew and Alyssa Plew; seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Sharon) Plew; five sisters, Patti Kiser, Carole (John) Andreasson, Sara (Mark) Stelzer, Brenda (Marc) Hallabrin and Jean Webb; stepson, Ryan Noland; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, John Plew and brother-in-law, Keith Kiser.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, OH 44902. There will be a family remembrance service at the funeral home beginning at 7:00 p.m.
