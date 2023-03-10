Hope_Hensley_Garland_"Whitey"_Wayne_Howell_a140b752-a301-4fd1-afd6-67dfc4b86c9e_img

Garland "Whitey" Wayne Howell

Garland “Whitey” Wayne Howell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Woodside Village. He was born in Manchester, Ohio on May 19, 1940 to the late Oscar and Esta (Francis) Howell.

Garland was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served 8 years active duty during the Vietenam War. He served 3 years stationed at Berlin Wall. He later served in the U.S. National Air Guard for the 179th Airlift Wing for 17 years. He went on to work for Westinghouse for many years and later retired in 1991. 

