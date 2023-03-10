Garland “Whitey” Wayne Howell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Woodside Village. He was born in Manchester, Ohio on May 19, 1940 to the late Oscar and Esta (Francis) Howell.
Garland was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served 8 years active duty during the Vietenam War. He served 3 years stationed at Berlin Wall. He later served in the U.S. National Air Guard for the 179th Airlift Wing for 17 years. He went on to work for Westinghouse for many years and later retired in 1991.
Garland was known as kind, generous and a big jokester who loved to have fun. He never had enemies and made friends with everyone he met. He loved his family dearly and cherished the time spent with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who referred to him as “Big Daddy.” He also held a special place in his heart for his Dachshund, Suzie. He loved eating out with family and camping together. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, lottery tickets and shooting his guns. He was a member of the VFW American Legion for many years.
He is survived by his children, Roger (Nancy) Howell, David Howell, Steve (Mandy Lilly) Howell and Michella Moran Garcia; four grandchildren, Chad (Kailie) Wyrick, Cayse (Jordan) Brown, Steven Howell II and Dylan Lilly; great-grandson, Brayden Wyrick; sister-in-law, Nancy Howell; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 ½ years, Ellen “Ellie May” J. Howell; and six sisters and seven brothers.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Lowell Spencer and Rev. Clifford Earl Tackett officiating. Military honors will be presented by the Richland County Joint Veteran’s Burial Detail. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice or to Woodside Village.
