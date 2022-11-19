Gail Marie Noblet, 67, of Mansfield, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Gail Marie Noblet, 67, of Mansfield, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Gail was born on June 4, 1955 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Clarence and Juanita (Baysinger) Barclay. Determined, feisty and independent, all characteristics of Gail, although she did have a very loving compassionate side to go along with that. A true advocate for her family, she would bask in the special times she shared with them, family gatherings being one of her very favorites. A devoted wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother who dearly loved those grandbabies. Gail was a member of the VFW.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ron Noblet; her daughter, Marie (Don) Diener; her son, Ronnie (Angie) Noblet; grandchildren, Michael Stuart, Jennifer Diener, CJ (Rhonda) Noblet, Amber (Shaun) Wright, and Jacob (Lizzy) Noblet; her great-grandchildren, Teahana, Taylor, Rylee, Peyton, Brea, Zachariah, Levi, Waylon, Ella, Elijah, and Dawson; her siblings, Steve (Bonnie) Barclay, Anthony (Marjorie) Barclay, Elaine (Richard) Barker and Rosemary (Frank) Barker; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Donald Diener III, a great-grandson, Owen G. Wright; and a sister, Baby Barclay.
The family would like to thank Ella Olney, RN and Cindy Williams with Southern Care Hospice, and Dr. Ryan O’Conner at the James Medical Center for the exceptional care given to Gail.
Family and friends may visit from 1:00-2:00 pm on Friday, November 25, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Pastor Christal Hoffman will officiate the funeral service beginning at 2:00 pm. Gail will be laid to rest in Oak Grove Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Southern Care Hospice.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
