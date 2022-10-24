Gail L. Oxendine

Gail Louise Oxendine, 74, passed away at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Gail was born December 5, 1947 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Woodrow and Beatrice (Baltzell) Oxendine. Gail retired from the Mansfield Main Branch of the United Postal Service after 20 plus years of devoted service. She received her associate degree from North Central State College as a certified nursing aide. In her earlier years she was a member of the Girl Scouts. Her love for the organization led her to become a leader and was actively involved for over 50 years. One of her favorite things with the Girl Scouts was traveling on the many fun, adventurous outings. She had a love for American History and was always learning and studying. Gail had a love and passion for animals, especially cats, and was involved with Rescue groups to find animals their forever homes. A talented swimmer, Gail shared her skills by giving swimming lessons to others. She loved to travel, was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and bowling. Gail was an astounding story teller, always sharing stories about her many adventures and travels. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her cousin, Patricia Massa; her cherished friends, Dale (Matt) Shaffer, Renate Papenhausen and Jeannette Metcalf; many other dear friends; and her beloved companion, her cat, Frankie. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2010 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, OH. Pastor Jonathan Stuft will officiate the memorial service in celebration of Gail’s life following at 11:00 am. She will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery. As Gail had a passion for animals, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to S.T.O.P (Stop the overpopulation of Pets), 1152 Lexington Ave. Mansfield, OH. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond Street Home
