Gail Dean

Gail Dean, age 70, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, surrounded by her family. 

Born July 24, 1952, to Harold and Marie (Barton) Prelipp in Willard, she had been a Shelby resident for fifteen years. A 1970 graduate of South Central High School, she worked as a customer service representative for Time Warner Cable until her retirement.

