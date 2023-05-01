Gail Dean, age 70, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk, surrounded by her family.
Born July 24, 1952, to Harold and Marie (Barton) Prelipp in Willard, she had been a Shelby resident for fifteen years. A 1970 graduate of South Central High School, she worked as a customer service representative for Time Warner Cable until her retirement.
Gail was very active in the community and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary at the Plymouth American Legion, and volunteered regularly at the FOP homeless shelter in Mansfield. In her free time, she loved quilting, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her beloved family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Dawn (Christopher) Homer of Avon, David (Akiesha) Long of Galion, Christopher (Jessica) Long of Plymouth, and Jamie (Toni) Long of Akron; mother, Marie (Barton) Prelipp Marcum; grandchildren, Baily Schmeltzer, Hunter Schmeltzer, Avery Homer, Brent Long, Devyn Long, Heavyn Long, Dalton Long, Stone Long, Jax Long, Winter Long, Autumn Shoemaker, Katie Nunn, Jamie Long, Brayden Long, and Skylar Long; and eight great-grandchildren, Raigan Long, Danni Long, Brayden Long, Lyra Long, Liam Long, Madelynn Baughman, and Rhyder Long; and siblings, Karen Prelipp of Norwalk, Jaci Shiendling of Atlanta, GA, Dwayne (Tammy) Prelipp of Willard, and Mary (Jerry) Furr of Plymouth.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Cheryl Snyder, Kathy Myers; and ex-husbands, Perce Dean and Leroy Long.
Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth on Saturday, May 13, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with the Women's Auxiliary of the Plymouth American Legion officiating. A Celebration of Life will take place immediately following graveside services at the Plymouth American Legion. The Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family.
