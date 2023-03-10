Angie_Benedict_Gail_Arthella_Harvey-Culler_451ccb32-a547-476c-a95e-1a9092450d71_img

Gail Arthella Harvey-Culler

Gail Arthella Harvey-Culler, 86, of Lucas, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Lucas on September 23, 1936 to the late Harold and Leona (Stotts) Snyder.

Gail was a self-employed hairdresser at her own beauty salon in which she operated, Harvey House Beauty Salon. She later retired from Glamour Hair Salon in Florida. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church and loved singing in the church choir. She enjoyed music and loved playing piano; she wrote her own songs including one about her mother. She liked sewing and planting flowers, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gathering for breakfast on Saturday mornings with her cousins. Gail had a heart for people and made soup and cookies for her family and friends.

