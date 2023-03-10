Gail Arthella Harvey-Culler, 86, of Lucas, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Lucas on September 23, 1936 to the late Harold and Leona (Stotts) Snyder.
Gail was a self-employed hairdresser at her own beauty salon in which she operated, Harvey House Beauty Salon. She later retired from Glamour Hair Salon in Florida. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church and loved singing in the church choir. She enjoyed music and loved playing piano; she wrote her own songs including one about her mother. She liked sewing and planting flowers, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed gathering for breakfast on Saturday mornings with her cousins. Gail had a heart for people and made soup and cookies for her family and friends.
Gail is survived by her two sons, Gregory (Jodie) Harvey and Gary (Kelly) Harvey; four grandchildren, Samantha (Nicholas) Stone, Jarrod Harvey, Thomas (Rebecca) Harvey and Aaron (Christina) Harvey; five great-grandchildren, Rylie, Colton, Addilyn, Kashton and Brayden; brother, David Snyder; and sister, Joyce M. Leiendecker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clifford Harvey on March 5, 2005; and her second husband, Gerald Culler on April 2, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio 44902. A service will follow beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Kathy Kollar officiating. She will be laid to rest in Mount Zion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield
