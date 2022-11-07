Franklin William Lee, age 44, of Mansfield, died November 4, 2022, at his home after years of dialysis.
He was born in Mansfield Hospital on September 13, 1978, to William and Patricia (Ross) Lee. Frankie was a lifelong resident of the Ontario/Mansfield area. He was a 1997 graduate of Ontario High School and Pioneer Joint Vocation School. He attended North Central Technical College in the HVAC field and Madison Adult Education in the welding program. He enjoyed many youth sports and while in high school, was a 4-year letter winner on the soccer team and was on the swim team.
Frankie was a Cub Scout/Boy Scout in his youth. He attended Bethel Evangelical Congregational Church. He had many hobbies including: making bird houses, remote control cars, and watching basketball, especially The Ohio State University and Cleveland Cavaliers. A lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed camping at Kelley’s Island, boating on Clear Fork Reservoir, and just soaking up the sunshine. Frankie had his best friend, his shar pei Molly, by his side at every opportunity. He was excellent at car detailing and one of his favorite activities was making pepper butter with his dad. Frankie worked for Mock Electric beginning in high school and then worked for Grayson as a welder. He thoroughly enjoyed being a welder.
In addition to his parents, Frankie is survived by a son, Skyler Bishop; two sisters, Carolyn Lee of Westerville and Marilyn (John) Colvin of Dardenne Prairie, MO; and five nieces and nephews, Caitlin and Chayce Rayburn, both of Mansfield and Parker, Piper and Yohan Colvin, all of MO. He was preceded in death by his faithful furry companion, Molly; and grandparents, Isabel and Lloyd Ross and Edith and Everett Lee.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for the benefit of his son or the National Kidney Foundation.
Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
