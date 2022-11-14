Franklin Alverson Snyder, age 77, of Ontario, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.
Born February 25, 1945, in Covington, Virginia, he was the son of the late Cyrus Frank and Mamie (Alverson) Snyder. Frank retired as a tool and die maker from General Motors where he worked for 45 years. He loved gardening and was very proud of his landscaping and yard. A very kind man with a good heart, he treasured his family. His dogs brought him much joy and were constant companions. Frank had a very open mind and enjoyed hearing other’s point of view. He was an avid reader and spent many days at the Ontario branch of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library. He loved playing poker—sometimes well into the night—and listening to music of many genres.
Frank is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ella Null Snyder; son, Frank (Ronda Dunham) Snyder Jr.; daughter, Angela (Matt Mawhorter) Shelton; two grandchildren, Joshua Dunham and Whitney (Andrew) Armstrong; a great-granddaughter, Kennedy Armstrong; three nieces, Sherry (Bob) Solgot, Paula (John) Baker and Mamie Katsarelas and her late husband, Tony; and a nephew, Michael (Jill) Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Linda Miller and Jack Snyder.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00-6:00 pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Celebrant Vickie Kissel will officiate the memorial service beginning immediately at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County or the Richland County Dog Shelter.
The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family.
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
