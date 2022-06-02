Frank James Lewis, 80, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on June 8, 1941 to the late Harry J. and Mary (Pulcini) Lewis.
Frank grew up in the Wooster area and was a 1959 class graduate of Wooster High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Ashland University College. Frank owned and operated his own company, Lewis Auto Supply, on Park Avenue East.
Frank was a true man of God and his Christian faith was most important to him. He shared the love of Jesus through his words and actions towards others. Having such a big heart for people, Frank was not a stranger to giving back to others. He was not only generous, but kind, trustworthy and spoke with gentle words, when he spoke, you listened. Family was second most important to him and he cherished the many memories shared with them. Frank was a loyal Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan.
Frank is survived by his daughter, Cherie (Grant) Gill; son, Andrew (Shari) Lewis; grandchildren, Joshua (Katie) Gill, Victoria (Bryan) Eyerly, Madeline Noble, Liza Lewis, Gracie Lewis, Harrison Lewis and Christian Lewis; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Carrera, Carson, Liam and Charlotte; his companion of over 20 years, Carol Lifer; sisters, Sue Decapua and Mari-Lyn Hammond; and many dear nieces, nephews and other close family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife whom he was married to for 37 years, Arlene Carole Lewis; and brother, Bill E. Lewis.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 Lexington-Springmill Rd. S., Ontario, Ohio 44906. A service will follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul O’Brien officiating. He will be laid to rest in Lantz Cemetery.
