Frank Hornyak II, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday evening, May 26, 2022, at his home.
Born Elmer Frank Hornyak II on April 4, 1951, in Medina, Ohio, he was the son of the late Colleen (McElwee) and Elmer Frank Hornyak.
Frank graduated from Crestview High School. He retired as a welder from Newman Technology after many years of service. He was a member of Ridgeway First Church of God. Frank enjoyed camping, tinkering with projects, and watching NASCAR and drag car races. One of the highlights of his life was meeting his idol, John Force. Most of all, Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was adored by his grandchildren.
Frank is survived by a daughter, Jennifer (Terry) Blaine; two grandchildren, Deanna Givens and Aydan Blaine; and good friends, Rod and Shelley Curry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Pryor Hornyak, whom he married on July 23, 1976; and a brother.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 2 p.m. with Pastor John Dodds officiating.
Additional visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Avita Home Health and Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.