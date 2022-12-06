Frank Goschinski

Frank Goschinski

Frank Goschinski, 68, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Born September 6, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, Frank was the son of Mitchell Goschinski Sr. and Yvonne (Bendetti) Goschinski. Frank was a skilled entrepreneur and businessman with an unparalleled work ethic. He was the President and owner of Mitchell & Sons Moving and Storage. After retiring from the moving business he continued working at Fin Feather & Fur Outfitters as the founder of Ohio Precision Transportation. He founded MAG Investments and was a Board Member of the Ohio Movers Association where he was inducted into Ohio Movers Hall of Fame.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Goschinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.