Frank Goschinski, 68, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 4, 2022.
Born September 6, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, Frank was the son of Mitchell Goschinski Sr. and Yvonne (Bendetti) Goschinski. Frank was a skilled entrepreneur and businessman with an unparalleled work ethic. He was the President and owner of Mitchell & Sons Moving and Storage. After retiring from the moving business he continued working at Fin Feather & Fur Outfitters as the founder of Ohio Precision Transportation. He founded MAG Investments and was a Board Member of the Ohio Movers Association where he was inducted into Ohio Movers Hall of Fame.
Frank was profoundly charitable and community driven. He served as a Milton Township Trustee where he was a tireless advocate for good government. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, volunteered for the Society of Saint Vincent DePaul and was a member of St. Edward Church. Frank was a lifelong learner with a deep appreciation for music, art, politics and history.
Frank played Varsity Football at Ashland High School. He maintained lifelong friendships with his teammates and always supported Arrow Athletics. In retirement Frank split his time between the Texas Gulf Coast and his cabin on the Charles Mill Lake. He was an avid and accomplished outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating.
Frank was a dedicated husband, proud father and a grandfather who was treasured by his many grandchildren. Frank valued family above all else and understood the importance of making memories. He had an infectious laugh, a wonderful smile and a big heart which he wore plainly on his sleeve. In all things his devoted wife Sue was by his side as advocate, helper, healer and companion.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years whom he married on December 12, 1981, Susanna “Sue” (Mowry) Goschinski; his children, Gavin (Nicole) Goschinski, Jennifer (Victor) McQuillen, Shawn Goschinski, Keelie (David) Wurster, and Jared (Brooke) Dunham; his treasured grandchildren, Isabella Goschinski, Tucker Goschinski, Calvin Goschinski, Veronica McQuillen, Kaitlyn McQuillen, Ruger McQuillen, Devin Goschinski, Gabrielle Goschinski, Austin McNamara, Laney McNamara, Jack Wurster, Morgan Peterson, and Jaelyn Dunham; his siblings, Robin (John) Atkins, Carmella (Gary) Haley, Michael (Natalie) Goschinski, and Valerie Snyder; numerous nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Mowry; uncle and aunt, Lee and Julia Bendetti; and special lifelong friends, Margie and Lou Krieg. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father-in-law, Art Mowry Jr.
Family and friends may visit from 3:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Ashland Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 308 Claremont Ave. Father Rod Kreidler will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Edward Church, 501 Cottage St. Ashland, OH. Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society.
