Frank E. Kline, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the age of 78. Born to Walter and Helen Kline on April 29, 1944.
Frank graduated from Shawnee High School in 1961. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1967, and his Masters of Arts degree in 1968 from the University of Dayton.
He was a member of ROTC before serving in the United States Army from 1968 to 1972 as a US Army helicopter Pilot, Infantry officer. He attained rank of Captain and spent one year in Vietnam as a Military Instructor, Helicopter Pilot, and Platoon Leader. Frank attained his commercial helicopter rating in 1971. Frank received honorable discharge in February 1972 with Distinguished Flying Cross, two bronze stars, twenty-four air medals, Army Commendation, National Defense, Vietnam Service, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After leaving the military, Frank became an Air Traffic Control Specialist in 1974. He retired from Mansfield Lahm Control Tower in 1997. Frank was a life member of VFW Post #9943.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Hazel Karbula; and brother-in-law, Mick Karbula.
Frank will be sadly missed by his wife of 33 years, Kathy; his children, Tammy (Tim) Danner and Bill (Stacey) Hoffman; his grandchildren, Zach and Melissa Danner and Steven and Chelsea Hoffman; his great-grandson, Bradley Danner; his brother-in-law, Alan (Ginny) Karbula; his sister-in-law, Joyce Karbula; his sister, Diane (John) Pheanis; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many longtime friends.
Family will receive guests from 9:30-11:30 am on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington Springmill Rd. Pastor Matthew Pond will officiate the funeral service beginning at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park with military honors being performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Squad.
Funeral home : Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario Home
