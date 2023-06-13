Frank Bourns Elias III, 68, of Lucas, Ohio passed away peacefully at home on May 28th, 2023, from an extended illness. Frank grew up in Mansfield, Ohio and attended Malabar High School moving to Lucas over 30 years ago. Frank ran his own Electro Plating business in Columbus for 20 years before taking a job with Premium Building Products where he retired in 2017. Frank enjoyed the calm country atmosphere at his Lucas home where his grandchildren and great grandchildren came to live and play
Frank is survived by his children; Frank B (Gretchen) Elias IV, Heather L. Elias, Syreeta (Dylan) Minges, Sean M Hill; by his grandchildren; Frank B Elias V, Ty A Elias, Jazlynn Elias, Shylynn Elias, Brianne R Elias, Tyler J Saum, Robert M Morrow, Joshua M Velasco, Jason M Velasco, and Colten Minges; and by his seven great grandchildren. Frank is also survived by his siblings; Jeanne M Applegate, Patricia J Adair, John B Elias, Carolyn (John) Keogh, Hildagard (Kevin) Painter, and James (Susan) Elias.
Frank was predeceased in death by his father Frank Bourns Elias Jr., mother Jean M (Miller) Elias, brother Robert B Elias, nieces Kristen R Lyon and Melanie M Miller, and brother-in-laws Jerry Applegate and Brian Adair.
Frank requested a celebration of life be held in his honor as opposed to traditional funeral services. His celebration of life will be held at his home at a later date.
Funeral home : Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
To plant a tree in memory of Frank Elias, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.