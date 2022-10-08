Frances Waines, age 91, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Galion Pointe.
Frances was born on August 30th, 1931, to Virgil and Mable (Vincie) Drummond in St. Petersburg, Florida, and graduated high school there in 1949. She received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from the University of Cincinnati.
She taught Home Economics at Plymouth High School upon graduation from college, and then at Tiro High School from 1956 - 1958. After a few years off from teaching to have her three children, she then went to Ashland University and became a Special Education teacher. She taught Special Education in the Wynford and Colonel Crawford School systems from 1972 - 2000.
Frances was a member of the Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church in Tiro, Ohio. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening, as well as sewing, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan, faithfully watching every game that she could. After retirement from teaching, she enjoyed being a School Marm, known as “Miss Brown” at the Morton One-room School in Shelby, Ohio. She also enjoyed writing and was the author of several young adult adventure novels and a guide to Special Education teaching.
She is survived by her son and daughter in-law Robert Waines and Barb Ginder Waines of Crestline, son Aaron Waines of Shelby, daughter Ann Huff of Kingston, and grandchildren Bryan Waines and Michelle Waines, as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. Waines, Sr, whom she married on June 6th, 1953, and died in 1983, brother Virgil Drummond, Jr., and son in-law David Huff.
A private burial will take place at the family's convenience.
In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crouse Memorial Lutheran Church, 402 N Main St., Tiro, Ohio 44887.
