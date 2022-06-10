Frances Mary Tellaro Sites, born July 7, 1923, to Dominick and Victoria (Rolando) Tellaro in Fairview, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Frances graduated valedictorian of her 1941 Farmington High School class in Farmington, Illinois, earned a Bachelor degree in Education in 1944 from Illinois State University, and earned a Master of Arts in Guidance in 1965 from the Ohio State University.
During her 31-year career, she taught or served as Guidance Counselor at Ohio public schools in Melmore, Tiffin, Ontario, Mentor, Alliance and Louisville. She was the first female president of the Ashland City Council, and in 2000 was president of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association. She received the Norma Hiner Altrusa Club Award and Women of Achievement Leadership Award among other local, state and national recognitions. For more than 15 years, she was actively involved as a volunteer at Kingwood Center in Mansfield, co-edited the volunteer newsletter and did historical research.
Frances cared deeply about her family and set an example of love, leadership, loyalty and perseverance that will never be forgotten. The homes in which she lived were beautiful and inviting to family and friends. New acquaintances often became new friends.
She married Loren Richard Sites on March 2, 1946, and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2006. She is survived by a sister, Mary Peterson; sons, Richard (Karen) and James (Tamaria) and daughter, Vicki; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with burial in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Retired Teachers Association in Columbus, the Ontario United Methodist Church, or the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library in Ontario.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.